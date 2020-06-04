One of the craziest stories in mixed martial arts history is the one where Anthony Johnson somehow weighed 170lb. Now, ahead of his possible return to action, “Rumble” is once again flirting with this possibility.

Most people who think of Anthony Johnson, think of his devastating power and the bodies he has left behind. Top light heavyweight contenders like Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Texieria, and more fell at the hands of one of the heaviest hitters the sport has ever seen. However, just as infamous as this is, just as legendary is the fact that he used to cut all the way down to welterweight. These weight cuts were were about as scary as it gets, and it ultimately cost him his UFC contract at one point.

Since then, Anthony Johnson returned to the promotion at light heavyweight, earning two title shots and beating everyone not named Daniel Cormier. Even after he surprisingly retired, he became involved in bodybuilding and packed on a ton more size. Of course recent months have seen him eyeing a return, and dropping some serious weight.

Now a recent update to his Instagram sees “Rumble” weighing in at a lean 231.6lb. At the same time, he takes the opportunity to hint at his UFC return. Except instead of the light heavyweight or heavyweight return he has previously mentioned, he jokes that he may end up making a return to 170lb.

“💪🏿 Going back down to 170 lbs 😂😂😂😂”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-rT_vniyr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Obviously Anthony Johnson is joking about going back to welterweight but this is right in the middle of heavyweight or light heavyweight, in terms of walking around weight. So perhaps he could fight in either division, when he finally does return to the Octagon. He has been open to either option, so long as the right opponent presents itself.