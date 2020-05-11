(Photo) Anthony Johnson Down To 238 Pounds, Says ‘Mini Camp’ Just Started

Johnson Unsure On Which Division He’ll Return To

Anthony Johnson’s highly-anticipated UFC return appears to edging nearer.

Johnson has already announced that he would be making a comeback following his 2017 retirement. And in a recent Instagram post, “Rumble” revealed he has gone down to 238 pounds as he has slimmed down considerably.

He added that he just began a 10-week mini camp as well as a weight cut. As for which division he’s competing in? He’s still unsure as of now.

“36 238 lbs 💪🏿 Weight class I’ll be fighting? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ salt and pepper beard that I’m not ashamed of Feeling good Wearing @redcon1 Just went for 1st run since this stupid Coronavirus came along. Felt like I was about to die the 1st 100 yards 😂😂😂 Can’t wait to do it again tomorrow! 10 week Mini camp and weight cut just started.”

One would imagine Johnson is making his return at light heavyweight especially if he just began a weight cut while weighing in at 238 pounds. That could lead to a potential fight with current champion Jon Jones down the line.

However, the famed knockout artist has also previously spoken of competing at heavyweight, particularly for a fight that excites him. And after this past weekend at UFC 249, many would not complain if he ended up facing Francis Ngannou.