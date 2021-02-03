Aljamain Sterling: Giving ‘Cheater’ TJ Dillashaw An Immediate Title Shot ‘Sets A Bad Precendent’

With former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw’s USADA suspension finally up, fans have been wondering if he will get an immediate title shot. Aljamain Sterling says that if the UFC does this, it would be bad for the sport.

Sterling was not really close to the top of the bantamweight division when Dillashaw decided to make that fateful move to 125lb and try to become champ-champ. As we all know, the then-135lb king got knocked out in the first, before testing positive for EPO after the fact.

In the wake of this test, TJ relinquished the title before he could officially be stripped, and served out a two year suspension. That USADA sanction came to a close last month, and now the former champ is free to return.

Aljamain Sterling Goes Off On TJ Dillashaw

With TJ having been the champ at the time of his suspension, some wondered if he would potentially be getting an immediate title shot upon his return. Aljamain Sterling is among those other fighters, who think it would be a terrible idea to do that.

Speaking in a recent interview Aljo, who is preparing for his own title shot against Petr Yan, said that he feels Dillashaw had been cheating for years. So if the UFC gave him an immediate title shot, it goes against those who work hard to succeed in the UFC.

“I like TJ. At the end of the day, I agree with Conor McGregor. He’s a snake in the grass. The guy’s been cheating for years,” Sterling said. “I still like him, I think he’s a cool dude. But when it comes to competition, he’s a downright cheater. He’s been cheating for years. Not just that one competition, he’s been cheating for years. “So for a guy to get congratulated and rewarded with a title shot after a suspension, it’s setting a bad precedent for everybody else. It’s like if you cheat and get into a popular position, and win a title, then when you get popped, if you come back, you’ll get rewarded with another title shot to make another million dollars.”

Who Should TJ Dillashaw Fight?

If he does not get an immediate title shot, the question then becomes who should TJ Dillashaw face instead? For Aljamain Sterling, he likes the idea of the former champ facing off against Rob Font, who is fresh off of a big win against Marlon Moraes, and has been calling TJ out.

“I think it’s a fun fight, why not? Keep the division moving, and if TJ wants to come back and prove himself, that’s a good guy,” Sterling explained. “(Font) has not the greatest wrestling, not the greatest jiu-jitsu, so I think that’s a good matchup for (Dillashaw) stylistically. We know TJ can outgrapple him, in terms of the wrestling department, like he did John Linekar. “Rob Font’s a much bigger guy, he has much bigger fists. He hits hard. I think that’s a tough, dangerous fight for TJ, but at the end of the day, he can take him down. All that punching power doesn’t mean anything when you’re on your back.”

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling? Who do you think TJ Dillashaw should fight in his return?