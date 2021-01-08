Frankie Edgar On TJ Dillashaw: ‘Who Knows How Long He’s Been Taking Steroids’

Frankie Edgar is new to the bantamweight division, but he knows how stacked it is. That is why he does not want to see TJ Dillashaw get an immediate title shot after returning from USADA suspension.

When Dillashaw got popped for EPO, Edgar was preparing to fight Max Holloway for the featherweight title. Obviously things have changed a lot since then, with Frankie dropping down to bantamweight.

While Frankie got a win in his 135lb debut, TJ was serving up the last of his two-year USADA suspension. By the end of January, TJ will be free to fight again, but no opponent has been set for his comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Dillashaw (@tjdillashaw)

Frankie Edgar Questions If TJ Dillashaw Is Clean

TJ Dillashaw has made it clear that he wants an immediate title shot upon his return to the UFC. Speaking in a recent interview, Frankie Edgar shot down this idea pretty hard.

To Frankie, TJ must first prove that he is still able to compete at a high level after this time away. Not only that, but he has to show that he is still clean, and that there were no long-term effects on his performance from taking steroids.

“He’s gotta go in there and win, that’s for sure. Does he deserve a title shot right away? No I don’t think so,” Edgar scoffed. “There’s still some unknowns. You don’t know how he’s going to react when he’s not going to be able to take steroids, and who knows how long he’s been taking steroids and whatnot. “I’m not one to point fingers and say this and that. If he goes in there and wins a fight, then he’s in the mix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Edgar (@frankieedgar)

Getting His Own Title Shot

It is not just out of concern for the division that Frankie Edgar does not want TJ Dillashaw getting an immediate title shot. The Answer is set to take on Cory Sandhagen in February, and he hopes that a win there will get him a crack at the champ.

“I do (think I should get a title shot). I went in there and beat Pedro Munhoz, who is a top guy in this weight class for a while,” Edgar explained. “Cory just beat Marlon Moares, and he’s had a pretty good resume himself. So it definitely makes sense that the winner fights for the title next.”

How do you think Frankie Edgar will do against Cory Sandhagen? Do you agree with him about TJ Dillashaw’s return?