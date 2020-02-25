Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2 Expected To Headline UFC 251 In Australia

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway Rematch Expected For UFC 251

UFC 251 is officially set to take place in Perth, Australia. In the headlining act, Alexander Volkanovski is expected to face off against Max Holloway.

Volkanovski bested Holloway in an exciting fight, back at UFC 245 in December. As a result, he became the first person at featherweight to beat the Hawaiian in 14 fights, and almost six years. Moreover, he became the second person from City Kickboxing gym to win UFC titles in 2019.

Seeing as how Volkanovski is from Australia, it was thought that his first title defense would be there. It would appear that this will be happening soon. According to a tweet from UFC Australia’s Twitter page, the company will be coming to the RAC Arena, in Perth, Australia, for UFC 251 in June.

“We’re headed to PERTH for #UFC251!”

Although no bouts have been made official for the card, it is believed that Alexander Volkanovski will be in the main event. Furthermore, it has been suggested that he will take on Max Holloway again, as Dana White had been suggesting. This will be his ninth fight in the promotion, in which he has won every single time.

All things considered, this seems like the right booking for Volkanovski. Despite the fact that there are a few people very close to a title shot, nobody has quite taken that next step. Had the Korean Zombie been able to fight Brian Ortega, that bout would have likely signaled the next contender. So for now, it makes sense that these two run it back.

Of course, until Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2 is official, anything could happen. Either way, the UFC will be in Australia this summer.