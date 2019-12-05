Breaking: Ortega Out Of UFC Busan Match Versus Korean Zombie

Brian Ortega Will Not Fight Korean Zombie On December 21 Due To An Injury

Brian Ortega was set to meet Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night 165, which takes place in Busan, South Korea, on December 21, 2019. Unfortunately, “T-City” is injured, according to Ariel Helwani, so his long-awaited Octagon return has to wait.

Brian Ortega is out of the Dec. 21 main event fight against Chan Sung Jung due to an undisclosed injury, according to multiple sources. More coming shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2019

Brian Ortega is out of the Dec. 21 main event fight against Chan Sung Jung due to an undisclosed injury, according to multiple sources. More coming shortly.

Ortega (14-1, 1 NC MMA) last fought in the main event of UFC 231, where Max Holloway outboxed him in a title bout. The doctor stopped the match at the end of the fourth round. Before fighting “Blessed”, Brian turned the lights out on Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 via punch.

Chan Sung Jung (15-5 MMA) had ups and downs, 2 wins and 2 losses. He lost featherweight title bout against Jose Aldo, then destroyed Dennis Bermudez after a long layoff. Yair Rodriguez knocked him out via spectacular reverse upward elbow, but Korean Zombie bounced back with a lightning-fast victory over Renato Moicano in the first minute of the first round.

What do you think, who will replace Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Busan?