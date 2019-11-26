Anthony Pettis Makes Return To Lightweight, Takes On Diego Ferreira

Anthony Pettis To Make Return To Lightweight

It would appear that Anthony Pettis will be returning to his home at 155. However it will not be easy as he faces rising star Diego Ferreira.

Pettis is the former champion at lightweight, where he was once considered to be one of the best ever. Since losing his belt, he has gone on a bit of decline, going 4-8 across three weight classes.

Pettis thought that he may have found a new home at welterweight. He was taking on former title challenger Stephen Thompson, and would become the first person to finish him. However he would drop his next fight to Nate Diaz.

As a result, Anthony Pettis has decided to drop back down to Lightweight. According to reports from MMAJunkie, he will be taking on a huge prospect in the form of Diego Ferreira. Moreover, this is expected to be the main event on January 18th. Although the location for the card is still undetermined.

Ferreira will be looking for his sixth consecutive victory when he takes on Pettis. Since being handed his first two professional loses, he has gone on a streak, beating the likes of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Jared Gordon. Additionally, his most recent win was against Mairbek Taisumov, in September.

Although much of the specifics of the card are still yet unknown, Anthony Pettis vs Diego Ferreira is one of many great bouts on the card. Furthermore, it was expected that this would be the card that Conor McGregor would fight on in his UFC return. However it would appear that this has since fallen through.