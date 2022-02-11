Logan Paul Has Sued Floyd Mayweather According To Jake Paul

Logan Paul has sued Floyd Mayweather for not being paid.

Apparent Lawsuit

Something’s brewing, and it doesn’t look good. According to the Paul brothers, undefeated boxer ‘Money’ Mayweather has not paid Logan Paul for their exhibition fight that went down last year.

Last June, Paul, and Mayweather boxed in an eight-round exhibition bout where no winner was declared. The fight reportedly sold more than one million pay-per-view buys. According to Mayweather, he made 100-million dollars.

Floyd Mayweather boasting about making $100million for his exhibition with Logan Paul after Gervonta Davis' win… [📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/nehjApdnUL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 27, 2021

Unfortunately for his opponent, Logan has gone on record saying he has not been paid, and he is going to go after Mayweather in court.

On Wednesday, Logan’s brother Jake spoke to reporters in London while promoting Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. “He really hasn’t [paid Logan]. There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother,” Jake told reporters.



There are no details on the lawsuit that Logan has filed.

Mayweather has not commented on the situation either. However, fighting might not even be on the undefeated boxer’s mind as he jumped into NASCAR. ‘The Money Team Racing’ will debut later this month.

Read about it here.