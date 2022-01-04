Floyd Mayweather Set To Have Exhibition Match Atop Famous Dubai Helipad

Floyd Mayweather will apparently be the next megastar to make his way up the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

Mayweather has announced that he plans to have an exhibition boxing match on the famous helipad on Feb. 20. Here’s what he had to say on the venture.

“February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see.”​

Mayweather was last seen in action back in June. He had an eight-round exhibition match with Logan Paul. Paul claims Mayweather has yet to pay him for the match.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Money Kicks?

As Floyd Mayweather mentioned, an opponent hasn’t been determined. With that said, it certainly looks like a frontrunner has emerged. He is known as Money Kicks on YouTube.

“I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great. It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to come here, you must know that you are very special. Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”

Back in 2017, former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua hit the pads atop the Burj Arab Hotel. It wasn’t an actual boxing match, however, as it was more a workout session. While Mayweather’s match is likely to be more of a light sparring session, there will be some contact.