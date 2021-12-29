Logan Paul Blasts Floyd Mayweather, Claims He Hasn’t Been Paid Full Fight Purse

Logan Paul is none too pleased with Floyd Mayweather and he has made quite the eye-opening claim.

Paul vs. Mayweather

Back in June, Paul and Mayweather had an exhibition boxing match. The two were matched up inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The bout went the distance at eight rounds and no official winner was determined.

The event was a success, reportedly taking in around one million PPV buys and generating $50 million in those buys alone. That report came from Sportico.

Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Backtracked On Deal

Despite the resounding success, it appears not all is well for Logan Paul. The YouTube star took to Instagram Stories (h/t Dexerto) to claim that Mayweather’s team has failed to pay him.

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight pic.twitter.com/YMZrfD4NI3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 27, 2021

“Pay me my money u f*cking corny weasel of a human.”

Post-Fight Respect

Paul’s recent comments are quite the turnaround from when he and Mayweather exchanged pleasantries. Mayweather praised Paul during his post-fight interview.

“He’s better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. Good work.”

Paul was in awe that he was able to go the distance with “Money.”

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”

Mayweather has yet to offer a response as of this writing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if he ends up replying to Paul’s claim. It’s an interesting turn of events given that Mayweather had been bragging about how he can generate tons of money without having to put on real pro boxing matches.