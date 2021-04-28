Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul On For June 6th, Weight Limits Revealed

The exhibition boxing match that was never asked for between former champ Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul officially has its new date. They will square up in the ring on June 6th, with a sizable weight difference between the two.

It seemed to come out of nowhere when it was revealed that Mayweather and Paul would be fighting each other. This seemed like an odd pairing, given Floyd’s advanced age and retired status, and the fact that Logan is 0-1 as a pro boxer.

Nevertheless, the bout was booked as an exhibition on PPV, expected to take place February 20th. However the fight had to be rebooked, and depending on who you ask, the reason for this was either due to a lack of fan interest or an issue with Floyd’s team.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Rebooked For June

It seems that whatever caused Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul to be delayed is not stopping it from happening altogether. According to reports, a new date has been set for this exhibition pay-per-view event.

It would seem that this fight is going to be going down on June 6th, in a location that is still to be determined. Furthermore, the report indicates what the weight limits will be for both men during this contest.

Apparently Mayweather is to weigh in at no more than 160lb, while Paul can weigh no more than 190lb. This leaves a massive disparity in size, which was already to be expected, and adds to the six inch difference in height between the two.

JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI

Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium.

If initial indications are still correct, the pay-per-view for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight will be on a tiered scale. The quicker you preorder the event, the cheaper it is, and the more people order it the price increases.

It will air as a PPV event on June 6th, which is one night after the next Triller event that will feature Kevin McBride vs. Evander Holyfield and Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos fight.

How do you see this fight going down on June 6th?

Betting Odds are also released:

#MayweatherPaul line (BetOnline) Mayweather -2000 Paul +900