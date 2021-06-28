Watch Logan Paul Ask Floyd Mayweather To Show Him Mercy During Fight (VIDEO)

There were many who were surprised at how well Logan Paul did in his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. However it appears that he may have asked Floyd to go easy on him during the bout.

Few expected the elder Paul brother to do well in his exhibition bout with Mayweather. Nevertheless, he ended up going the distance with the undefeated champ, lasting all 8 rounds to the shock of most watching.

That said, new ringside footage has appeared to shed light on how the YouTuber made it through the fight. A video was posted to YouTube that sees Logan asking Floyd to show him some mercy, reminding him that it was not an official bout.

“Chill champ, chill. It’s just an exhibition,” Paul said.

Who Won Between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?

Officially, the answer to that question is nobody, as Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was an exhibition bout with no winner declared. That being said, if it were an official bout, the former champ would have taken a clear decision over the YouTuber.

Most notably, Logan’s brother Jake was seen parsing his brother’s performance, claiming that Floyd was 50-1. Yet it is brutally evident that the only win that Logan took away from that fight was a moral one, even if that may be in question a bit, after this recent video was posted.

At the end of the day, the fact that Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul even took place is a win enough for the latter. As for Floyd, it was yet another nearly effortless payday, doing what he loves to do, and entertaining fans.

No real fight fan wants to see more of these kinds of contests, despite the fact that they seem to do decent pay-per-view sales. They never end up being very good, and rarely offering any surprising results.