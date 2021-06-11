(Report) Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Logan Paul Trends Toward 1 Million PPV Buys

Floyd Mayweather said it himself, “Some pay to see me win, some pay to see me lose, but they all pay.” Regardless of how fans felt about his exhibition fight against Logan Paul, the event generated over 1 million pay-per-view buys. That number made the showing one of the most successful events of 2021.

Mayweather vs Paul Trends Toward 1 Million Buys

Boxing Scene reported first reported that a source close to both them and Showtime reported the news. Also, that the night of the fight “was the biggest single-day of new subscription signups since the launch of Showtime’s streaming service in 2015.” Furthermore, they stated that the climbing of nearly 1 million PPVs will come from cable, satellite, and streaming platforms.

Both MMA fighters and fans were left dazed and confused after learning about the payout of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul received after boxing in an exhibition match. Although there was no winner announced for the glorified sparring contest, reports indicate that Paul made around 20 million dollars, raising concern for fighters on the UFC roster.

According to The Mirror UK, Mayweather earned about $1.5 million per punch in the fight.

Fight Night

As expected, Floyd Mayweather virtually toyed around with Logan Paul for eight rounds. High tech 4k cameras caught Mayweather on video smiling for nearly the entire fight. He feinted, ducked, dodged, and threw counter punches when he felt like it. He tired out Paul, then walked him down to the ropes to prove to the world that he wasn’t concerned with Logan’s power.

Controversially, there was a moment in the fight where Mayweather allegedly knocked out Paul. But instead of letting him fall to the ground, they stood held together, clinching until the end of the round.

The card featured other boxers such as Badou Jack, Jarrett Hurd, and the boxing debut of former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro Wide Recierver Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson.