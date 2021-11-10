Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Challenged Tommy Fury’s Girlfriend To Mud Wrestle

Before it was even announced that they were going to be fighting, it was clearly that there was some beef between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. Now it seems that this rivalry may bleed over into each man’s girlfriend too.

By fighting Fury, Paul will be taking on an actual boxer for the first time in his short career in the ring. While Tommy fought on the undercard of Jake’s fight with Tyron Woodley, the two have been trading barbs for a while, and are now finally set to square off in December.

It seems that Jake’s girlfriend wants in on the action, and is willing to take on Tommy’s girlfriend. Speaking with TMZ, Julia Rose said that she tried to challenge Molly-Mae Hague to a bet to no response, but they can mud wrestle instead.

“I tried having a bet, she didn’t respond. Molly’s not too confident in her man. Maybe (the terms can be) Tommy Fumbles, Molly Mumbles,” Rose said. “Molly, just respond. Let’s make a bet. How confident are you in Tommy, let’s see. It doesn’t have to be the same last time. I’m down to talk… We can mud wrestle.”

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Breakdown

Whether their girlfriends have some sort of extra wager going or not, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be facing off in the squared circle on December 18th. This is going to be a fairly interesting matchup, for what it is.

On the one hand, the idea of Jake fighting someone with actual boxing experience, who is the brother of the heavyweight champ and a similar age, height, and weight, seems to meant hat it will be the toughest test of the YouTuber’s boxing career. On the other, it is hard to argue that Tommy does not have the same level of skills as someone like Tyron Woodley.

Either way, these two will have the change to settle the score in their fight at the end of the year. Perhaps the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard will feature a mud wrestling match with their ladies.