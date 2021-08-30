Jake Paul Edges Tyron Woodley With Split Decision Victory (Highlights)

The highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is taking place now (Sunday, August 29, 2021) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Round 1

Woodley comes out aggressive early on. Paul lands a right to the body. Paul starts to establish a jab. Paul lands a combination. Woodley just about misses an overhand right.

Round 2

Paul lands a right hand. Woodley not throwing much this round but does attempt an overhand right. Still a feeling out process. Paul connects with a combination that included a nice body shot.

Round 3

Paul goes to the body. Paul misses an overhand right and they clinch up momentarily. Woodley jabs to the body. Woodley lands a right. Paul responds with a combination. Paul connects with a check hook. Woodley blitzes forward but Paul gets out of the way. Paul partially lands an uppercut but Woodley shakes it off. They clinch up monetarily. Not a lot of action to end the round but Woodley lands a straight right.

Round 4

Woodley is aggressive. Paul is backing up. They clinch up. Paul starts jabbing again. He goes for a hook and follows it with a clinch. Paul seems to be tiring a bit. Woodley is starting to walk him down. Woodley connects with a big right! Woodley starts to taunt Paul as he looks for the kill. Paul clinches him and survives till the end of the round.

Round 5

Woodley attacks the body. Paul starts to throw but has to eat an uppercut. Woodley continues to walk Paul down but isn’t throwing as he does it. He does land a straight right soon after though. Woodley ends the round strong.

Round 6

A lot of clinching in this round from both. Paul connects with a combination. Paul showing he’s still in this but he’s yet to land something big on Woodley. Paul continues to throw. Woodley clinches him until they’re separated.

Round 7

Woodley blitzes Paul into the corner but they clinch and separate. Paul attacks the body. Woodley lands a left hook. Both fighters start to swing in the pocket. Paul continues to get backed up but keeps throwing to keep Woodley at bay. They clinch. Paul lands a big right and they clinch to end the round.

Round 8

Both fighters touch gloves to start the final round. Woodley is aggressive early with a number of right hands. Not many connect. Paul is now starting to swing and partially lands on Woodley. They clinch. Paul starts to land some jabs. Woodley starts pressure him. They clinch. The fight goes the distance.

Official result: Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74)

Check out the highlights below:

Tyron Woodley tagged Jake Paul in the fourth round 😱 #PaulWoodley (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/kYW17pu5WP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

#PaulWoodley official scorecards. Do you agree with the judges? pic.twitter.com/EI9hGMbpIS — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley by the numbers. pic.twitter.com/79jXbE1qzm — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2021