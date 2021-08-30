Tommy Fury Overpowers Anthony Taylor, Calls Out Jake Paul (Highlights)

Tommy Fury makes his US debut against MMA star Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor.

Round 1:

Fury starts off the bout aggressive, head hunting Taylor. Taylor takes a lot of shots on the chin, managing to survive through the onslaught. Taylor looks weary of the punches. Taylor looks to close the distance, going into the clinch, throwing shots to the body. Fury breaks free each time fast. Taylor looks tired heading into the end of the round, but ends throwing haymakers to close out the first round.

Round 2:

Taylor pours on the pressure but takes a beating in doing so. Taylor, being an MMA fighter, would look to graooke with Fury, engaging him in the clinch. After breaking from another clinch, Fury laces up an excellent combo on Taylor with each punch landing. Taylor is getting battered by the bigger man. ‘TNT’ explodes with another devastating combination to the end.

Round 3:

Taylor tries to push Fury towards the ropes. Fury would counter effectively while on the back foot. Taylor charges the clinch on Fury but is quickly denied. Taylor hangs out on the ropes before getting back to action. Fury keeps his output, Taylor trips and goes under the ropes and is given some time to get back on his feet. Fury continues to lead the dance with his striking work.

Round 4:

David vs. Goliath continues. The two enter the clinch twice to start off the round. The boxing PPV entrance looks to be an exit as it turns to a wrestling match in the clinch. Fury turns up the heat, launching bombs on Taylor. Taylor takes it on the chin, recovering in the clinch. The staggered and fatigued Taylor struggles to get anything going in the last round. Fury looked good enough to keep his undefeated record.

Official result: Tommy Fury defeats Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36 x3)

Check out the highlights below: