Jake Paul Reveals Trash Talking DMs From Tyson Fury

Jake Paul is set to close out his busy year in the ring, by taking on Tommy Fury this December. Apparently, Tommy’s brother and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been talking trash in Jake’s DMs.

After a year that saw him take on the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, Jake will be sending things by taking on his longtime rival Tommy Fury. The two have traded trash talk for several months, leading to the fight to be booked for December

However Tommy is not the only one doing some trash talking, as Jake explained to TMZ. Here, he explained that Tommy’s older brother Tyson has been sending him DMs to talk trash, even using voice messages to say what Tommy is going to do when they share the ring.

“I’m not worried. We’re going back and forth right now in the DMs, sending voice messages. I’m calling his brother a squid. He’s saying ‘He’s gonna annihilate you Jakey boy,'” Paul said, before playing one of the audio clips. “It’s amazing bro. You can’t hate the guy. Like Tyson, I love. I want to make that clear for everybody. I love Tyson, I love that he’s involved, great entertainer. Unfortunately I have to end his brother’s career. That’s just the way it is, but Tyson we can be friends still. It’s all good.”

Jake Paul Will Retire Tommy Fury

Heading into this fight, Jake Paul brings with him a total of four pro boxing matches, having won all of them. Tommy Fury on the other hand, has won all seven of his bouts in the ring, including a fight on the same card as Jake’s fight with Woodley.

That said, when they step into the squared circle, Jake has no intention of letting Tommy leave as the same person. In fact, he believes that when he is done, Tommy will have no choice but to retire.

“He will have to change his name to Tommy Fumbles. His family said they’re going to disown him. That’s it for him. If he says he wants to be a world champion and he gets beat by me, see ya later,” Paul said. “But luck for Tommy, he’s good looking. He can just go into modeling, or go back to reality TV, no harm no foul.”

The fact that Tyson Fury is DMing Jake Paul to talk trash on Tommy’s behalf is hilarious. It is going to be interesting to see how this fight plays out.