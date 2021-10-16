Tommy Fury Sees Easy Fight Against Jake Paul: ‘He’s Not A Boxer’

Tommy Fury thinks he’s got an easy ticket to the pay window if he does indeed face Jake Paul.

Fury and Paul have been trading barbs for a few months now. Fury has said that Paul is playing pretend as a boxer, while the YouTube star has claimed that Fury’s girlfriend is sliding in his DMs. Both men have gone back-and-forth on why a bout between the two hasn’t materialized but it appears we’re closer than ever to witnessing it.

Tommy Fury Vows To Make Jake Paul Fight Look Easy

TMZ Sports caught up with Tommy Fury, who guaranteed an easy win over Paul if they collide.

“Things are looking up now between that fight, so hopefully we should get it closed in the next few weeks so we’ll see. This is an easy fight for me. A real easy fight. I’ve been doing this job since I was 7. He’s not a boxer. He’s gonna see that when we fight.”

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, told Sky Sports that things are moving forward.

“We’re sorting contracts out at the moment. Until they are signed, we know it doesn’t mean anything. If it happens, it will be in the States. I think it’s going to happen. We’re not far off doing it.”

Fury and Paul competed on the same card in separate bouts back in August. Fury defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Paul bested former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley by way of split decision. After the event, both Fury and Paul got into a backstage altercation. Both men had to be separated by security.