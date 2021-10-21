Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury Agree To Dec. 18 Fight In Miami

We are one step closer to seeing Jake Paul collide with Tommy Fury.

As per The Sun, the pair have agreed to a boxing match set to take place December 18 in Miami, Florida. Although nothing is official with plenty of bumps in negotiations in recent weeks, a deal has reportedly been agreed.

“The two have been going back-and-forth relentlessly online in recent months but talks progressed behind the scenes. And despite recent bumps in the road, SunSport understands a deal is over the line for a Christmas cracker.”

It’s the fight that everyone expected.

Both fighters. of course, competed on the same card when Paul headlined against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and came out on top with a unanimous decision win in late August.

Fury, meanwhile, competed on the undercard and outpointed the undersized Anthony Taylor in a forgettable matchup.

However, that only expedited a fight with Paul as the YouTuber-turned-boxer seemed all in on Fury rather than a rematch with Woodley.

As mentioned, there were bumps on the road with Fury not happy with the initial offers he was getting from Paul. But later on, negotiations seemed to be heading in the right direction and it looks like it’s finally completed.

Fury: This Is An Easy Fight

Fury is the slight favorite as of now — which should be an insult in itself — but is expecting an easy outing.

“Things are looking up now between that fight, so hopefully we should get it closed in the next few weeks so we’ll see,” Fury said recently. “This is an easy fight for me. A real easy fight. I’ve been doing this job since I was 7. He’s not a boxer. He’s gonna see that when we fight.”

Although it’s far from the most skilled boxing matchup, it’s still a fight that will gain plenty of attention and eyeballs, especially from mainstream audiences.