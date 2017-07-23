Rogan’s future with the UFC, Jones vs. Lesnar and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

While some wander the streets of Long Island in search of other humans, others wander the Internet in search of MMA rumors. Before you head down to the shore let the week that was in MMA cure your UFC Long Island hangover.

Only one week away from UFC 214, the MMA world was on its best behavior over the past seven days; relatively speaking.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Heat up that two day old NY style pizza for breakfast, lay on the floor and indulge in your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Rumors are Joe Rogan’s contract with the UFC is almost up and he’s not a slam dunk to resign for another year of broadcast duties. Rogan may come back to the UFC on a lighter schedule or retire from the broadcast booth to pursue other non-MMA interests

Huge if true but the UFC has put on the table a Jon Jones fight for Brock Lesnar. The heavyweight super fight would headline one of three cards for the UFC; MSG, New Year’s Eve or Super Bowl weekend. Take this as another sign of the new UFC ownership group making the biggest PPV fights possible regardless of weight class or rankings

The Twitter beef is real. Rumors are Cris Cyborg may make an appearance at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV to feud with superstar Becky Lynch. The talent exchange could be how the UFC pays the WWE back for Brock Lesnar fighting at UFC 200

With all signs pointing to Brock Lesnar taking another UFC fight soon, the other carrot to get the former heavyweight champion to return is a possible title fight with Stipe Miocic.

