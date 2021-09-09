Gable Steveson Signs Contract To Compete In WWE After NCAA Career

There was some speculation and hope to see Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson. It turns out this is not in the foreseeable future, as he has signed an exclusive deal with the WWE.

An athlete that already had a huge amount of attention on him, 21-year old Steveson really burst onto the scene after winning gold in an incredible match at the 2020 Olympic Games. Following this, he opened discussions with various entities about his next moving, flirting the line between doing pro wrestling, or MMA.

It turns out that he will in fact be doing the former, according to a statement from the WWE. Here it was revealed that Gable will be joining the company’s roster, once he is done with his career in collegiate wrestling, under the University of Minnesota banner.

Are Hopes For Gable Steveson In The UFC Dead?

As fans of mixed martial arts, which most of you reading this likely are, the big question that comes out this, is whether or not this means we will still see Gable Steveson in the UFC at some point. Of course, the answer to that question is complicated, and impossible to know at this point.

What we do know, is that he will be finishing out his senior year of college before his multi-year deal with the WWE begins, doing training throughout that final year in university. It is unclear how long his contract is exactly, but there is still the option for Gable to move to the UFC afterwards, following in the footsteps of his friend and mentor Brock Lesnar.

Whether Gable Steveson decides to make a lifelong career of professional wrestling, or eventually turns to MMA, it will be worth the watch. He is one of the most talented wrestlers in recent memory, and it will be interesting to see what his future holds.