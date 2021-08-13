 Skip to Content

Gable Steveson On His Chances In UFC Heavyweight Division: ‘With Some Striking, I’m Right There’

Steveson has been courted by a number of different sports and organizations since winning a gold medal in wrestling at the Olympics.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

If Gable Steveson were to sign with the UFC, he believes he would be able to hang with the best in the heavyweight division.

Steveson has become one of the most talked about athletes in the world ever since his spectacular comeback in the Olympics to win a gold medal in wrestling.

He has since been courted by just about everyone with many believing he will either end up in the WWE or sign as a fighter with the UFC.

For his part, Steveson is loving the attention and has been teasing moves everywhere — including the UFC. But how would he fare against the best of the heavyweight division?

“I think it’s a good division. You’ve got guys like Francis [Ngannou] leading the pack,” Steveson said on Fight Nation. “Cyril Gane is next on the list. I think with what I bring to the table, I think I can get through that group and go ahead and do my thing.

“… Who knows? I feel I can hang in there right now without any experience. It’s just who I am and who I can be. With my determination and the confidence that I bring, the ceiling is endless. With some striking, I am right there.”

Steveson Even Has Offers From Hollywood

Of course, everything is just speculation for now, including where Steveson will actually end up.

The 21-year-old American has even received offers from football teams as he revealed there were many things going on but he couldn’t give too much information.

When pried on whether he could reveal an offer that he didn’t expect, Stevefson replied with the following:

“I like movies.”

As Steveson said earlier in the interview, the world truly is his oyster right now as he has a number of different options he can pursue in life following his exploits in Tokyo.

