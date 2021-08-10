Gable Steveson Hints At UFC Move Following Olympic Gold Win

After winning an Olympic gold medal at just 22 years old, the future is bright for Gable Steveson. However that future may be involving some cage fighting in the UFC, if his recent hints are taken seriously.

Steveson dominated his competition on the way to the gold medal match at the Tokyo Games, not surrendering a single point. While things got dicey in that last match, he was able to pull out an insane last second win, in what has been referred to as the best wrestling match in recent history.

Given his age and insane credentials, some have pondered what Gable could do if he decided to switch to MMA. It seems that he could be heading in that direction too, after he took to Twitter to coyly say hello to UFC President Dana White.

What’s Next For Gable Steveson?

Without a doubt, it would be interesting to see Gable Steveson take some time to learn stand-up skills and step in the cage for an MMA fight. Although this is not the only thing that he is considering, following his gold medal performance at the 2020 Olympics.

The 22-year old has also suggested that he is interested in trying professional wrestling, which would certainly give him a huge payday. Of course, there is still the huge potential of him sticking around for another Olympic cycle, but with three years still until that happens, there is plenty of time for him to dip his toes in other waters.

If I was y’all I would bet on the NFL 😉 https://t.co/HC6sL1xzVC — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 10, 2021

That being said, most fans of MMA are likely chomping at the bit to see Gable Steveson move to the UFC, where his wrestling talents would be devastating in the heavyweight division. On top of that, he is still young enough to become adequate at striking, which would make him a huge threat to just about anybody on the roster.