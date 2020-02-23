Wilder’s Corner Turmoil, Potential UFC Nike Deal, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Fight Fans Rejoice Witnessing UFC Auckland and Wilder vs Fury 2

Both UFC Auckland and Wilder vs Fury 2 delivered as far as entertainment and high-level fighting goes. Dan Hooker put on for his country with a quality win over Paul Felder. And, Tyson Fury TKO’d Deontay Wilder to become the WBC Heavyweight champion. While the entire day was chock-full of combat excellence, the rumor mill never sleeps.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

As mentioned above, Tyson Fury was able to dominate Deontay Wilder and become the WBC Heavyweight Champion. However, his TKO win over Wilder appears to have caused a rift in Deontay’s camp.

After the fight, Wilder expressed how he would have liked to “go out on his shield” instead of having his corner call off the fight. Well, it appears that not all of the members in his corner were in agreeance for that action.

Cornerman Jay Deas reportedly said that he did NOT want to throw in the towel. While cornerman Mark Breland was the one to actually call it off. With Wilder upset about the call, there is reported friction between the camp.

As many fight fans know, the UFC’s deal with Reebok is set to end in 2021. An anonymous insider has given us the tip that the possibility of the UFC signing an exclusive brand deal with Nike is “extremely high.”

Nearing the end of the Reebok era, expect the Nike talks to heat up. And, expect the fighters to chime in on how the deal affects their pay.

