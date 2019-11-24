Diaz return, MVP contract, & more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

MMA’s holiday season is here. MMA rumors and the mill that produces them never takes off.

As the doldrums of UFC and Bellator season sets in, it’s time to reflect on 2019. It was one of MMA’s stranger years and that’s saying something.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

It’s never too early to give thanks. Thanks for another week and the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Michael Venum Page is still an A+ player for Bellator. Rumors are MVP just re-upped his deal with Bellator. Expect MVP to get a title shot in early 2020.

Over in Cain Velasquez’s world his knee injury and surgery will be pushed to next year. No word if WWE would allow Velasquez to take a Tito Ortiz fight in 2020.

Rumors circled that Ben Askren retired after one more fight last month. Rumors now say the UFC was caught off guard by Askren retiring this soon.

A rumor killer, but it looks like Nick Diaz is no closer to a return. Word is the UFC would have to break the bank for Diaz to even consider it.

