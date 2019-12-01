McGregor deal, Tony-Khabib negotiations, & more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Welcome to December. Welcome to the end of MMA in 2019. The good thing is MMA Rumors never stop going.

Conor McGregor is finally back. For several months UFC at there end has been trying to bring McGregor back into the fold. Several times a deal between UFC and McGregor fell through.

Rumor is which opponent he would face played just as big of factor as money in negotiations. Cowboy Cerrone was not always the first pick for McGregor. Coming off two losses and with a pay bump, the deal was made.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson being a done deal, there were some last minute talks. Somehow rumors say the UFC almost fumbled Khabib vs. Tony with a lowball offer.

Word is if not for McGregor, Cowboy Cerrone would have gotten an opponent outside the top ten. Edson Barboza and Anthony Pettis were rumored Cowboy foes.

