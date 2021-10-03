Aspen Ladd Cheating, Crazy Catchweights and More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 38 involved a tough week for many fighters.

It proved to be just that whenever the athletes took to the weight scales. 3 fighters on the card would miss their contracted weight. Among the misses for the debuting Mike Breeden and the retiring Bethe Correia came top bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd.

There is a lot of rumors floating around her weight miss, where she nearly collapsed on the scale. The fight would ultimately be cancelled. We’re here to cover every ounce of it, plus more rumors we heard from this last week.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

On Wednesday, Aspen Ladd and her team allegedly asked for a catchweight of up to 160lbs against Macy Chiasson. Coach Jim West said his fighter (Ladd) was weighed in at 143.6lbs on Wednesday and went up to 150.6lbs on Thursday night. This was due to Ladd being on her period throughout fight week.

Miesha Tate isn’t buying whatever Aspen Ladd is selling. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion claims Ladd was cheating whenever she stepped onto the scale. She believes Ladd was well over the weight limit of 136lbs. With an ‘improper’ weigh-in, Tate believes Ladd without the ‘cheating’ tactics was actually around 139lbs instead of 137lbs. Tate is also suspicious of the fact that Ladd skipped the digital scale most of the fighters used to weigh in.

Austin Vanderford vs. Gegard Mousasi is rumored to take place in January or February of 2022.

Marcelo Rojo has been left without an opponent for October 16th. His original opponent Daniel Santos pulled out of the fight. Rojo is rumored to join his best friend Brandon Moreno on the undercard of his fight at UFC 269 in December.

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Because she wanted to cheat the real scale and she knew if she checked before hand that she couldn’t explain why the lbs suddenly disappeared when she got behind a curtain she could grab onto https://t.co/p0R33jTtyu — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Guaranteed she didn’t want put both hands up because she wanted to grab the curtain structure placed around her. Nice try — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Then why were you asking for a catch weight UP TO 160LBS on Wednesday. — Jamie P (@shereaps) October 3, 2021