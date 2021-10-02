Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson Off UFC Vegas 38, Ladd Reacts To Scale Fail

Aspen Ladd will not be competing Saturday night and it’s probably in her best interests.

Ladd was set to take on Macy Chiasson in women’s bantamweight action at the UFC Vegas 38 event taking place tomorrow at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Ladd went viral on social media Friday when she was struggling to even stand while she was weighing in at one pound (137 pounds) over the bantamweight limit.

You can watch it below:

Ladd Blames Weight Issues On Period

While Ladd fortunately didn’t collapse, it seemed crazy to allow her to compete against Chiasson after how her weigh-in went.

Luckily, that’s what happened as the women’s bantamweight fight was scratched off the card with Ladd reacting soon after on Instagram.

“Fight is off. Again. All my fault. Straight up started my period 2 days back and made this cut absolutely miserable. Did the best I could, hit 137, the scale situation was a mess because the last thing I wanted was to bleed in front of the media. The fight wasn’t pulled, my opponent then decided she would rather not go through with it, as is her right. I’m going to get slammed regardless, so let it begin.”

It’s the second time Ladd has missed weight, and given that she’s always had a hard time making the bantamweight limit, it’s not a good look to blame this on Chiasson.