Aspen Ladd Calls For Miesha Tate Bout Following UFC Vegas 32 Cancellation

Aspen Ladd will unfortunately not be competing in this weekend’s UFC Vegas 32 co-main event like planned, after an injury from her opponent. Instead of rebooking that fight, Aspen is interested in facing Miesha Tate instead.

Ladd was set to face Macy Chiasson in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC card after returning from an injury laden layoff. However the day before weigh-ins, Macy found herself suffering an injury, forcing her out of the fight with not enough time to keep Aspen on the card.

However Aspen is moving on from this matchup, and has her sights set on another fight instead. Taking to her Twitter, the 26-year old called for a fight with Miesha Tate, who is fresh off of her comeback fight with Marion Reneau.

“@macychiasson has pulled out on weigh in Eve. This absolutely blows. Who wants to see me fight @mieshatate ?” Ladd wrote.

Aspen Ladd vs Miesha Tate

Truth be told, a fight between Aspen Ladd and Miesha Tate is a pretty solid matchup to make in the bantamweight division. Tate returned with a bang in her comeback fight, and a win over the number 3 ranked bantamweight would get her close to a title shot.

On top of that, the bout itself is actually a quite intriguing one, in terms of how these two match up. The two have similarly scrappy styles, with good ground work and a well rounded skillset, and the safe bet is that it would be an exciting, nonstop action packed fight.

It is really unfortunate that Aspen Ladd is having her return to action delayed, given that it has been a year and a half since she last stepped foot in the Octagon. That being said, a nice consolation prize could be a bout against a big star and former champion in Miesha Tate.