As reported, nearly every major mixed martial arts promotion has passed on signing Anderson Silva. The legendary Brazillian last lost to Uriah Hall in an effort that looked around 50% of his usual self.

However, it appears that RIZIN is interested in Silva. If he were to go to RIZIN, there would be endless possibilities tailing the end of his career.

Potential matchups for Silva could be matches with hybrid rules, as well as open weight challenges.

As far as Khabib goes, he teased future business with the UFC. Now, all reports point towards Nurmagomeov buying his own MMA promotion.

Khabib purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million is will now talk to Dana White to get the promotion on Fight Pass. As a new promotor, expect the GFC to work closely with the UFC as a feeder system, similar to Invicta FC.

