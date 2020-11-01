UFC Vegas 12 ended in a bittersweet moment after Anderson Silva suffered defeat in his farewell match. Uriah Hall was able to finish the legend, ending an illustrious career. The silver lining was that the UFC card ended early, allowing for fans to easily switch to watching Gervonta Davis create magic. Davis’s uppercut sent a shockwave through the boxing world and will be remembered as one of the best knockouts of the year. Fortunately for Middle Easy fans, this edition of the rumor mill is set to create shockwaves as well.

The Ultimate Fighter was the UFC’s flagship television program. The show was designed to find the next big star for the promotion. Now, reports say that the television show will be returning. However, we’re being told that the show will have a new format.

Rumors say that the show will have UFC Fight Pass integration with social media, allowing for fans to save fighters who will potentially be eliminated from the house. Unfortunately, we wish that we could report who will be coaching the show, but no luck as of yet. Nonetheless, we’ll keep digging.

Additionally, fans are wondering what is next for the Korean Zombie after taking a loss to Brian Ortega. All signs are pointing towards a fight against Max Holloway. And remember, you heard it here first.

