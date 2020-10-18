UFC Fight Island 6

Brian Ortega walked into Fight Island and took out the Korean Zombie. Usually, TKZ walks down his opponents. But, tonight was the opposite as Ortega looked his best, even after a 2 year lay off. Jessica Andrade also walked out of Fight Island victorious, as her body shots ripped into the “Blonde Fighter” slaying the giant. Fight Island was jam-packed with action, just like the rumor mill this week.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Daniel Cormier has teased a move to WWE for a very long time. In fact, he wanted to face Brock Lesnar, whether it was in the UFC octagon or the WWE’s squared circle.

