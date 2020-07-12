Fight Island Delivers with 3 Masterful Title Fights

The UFC finally kicked off their long-awaited “Fight Island” project at UFC 251. While the “island” feel wasn’t in full effect, the action on the card fulfilled the expectations from all of the promotion. Three title fights excited fans across the globe. Honestly, the card was great from the first prelim bout, all the way until the shocking main event. Coming down from the high of the night’s events, it’s time to dig into the rumor mill. Ironically, this edition is stacked as much as the card.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Recently, the UFC announced that after their Reebook outfitting deal is over, Venom will take its place. While Reebok’s deal was a six-year, US$70 million contract, we’re being told that the Venom deal is much shorter.

It’s possible that the deal is around the 2-3 year realm, with the ability to be stretched longer. This allows the UFC to have Venom alongside the apparel deal until the footwear with Reebok expires.

Thus, making it possible for Venom to be the official fight wear and fight night kit sponsor, and partnering with a new brand for footwear. Whoever that might be.

Rumblings that Nike would serve as the official UFC apparel sponsor were very real before the Venom deal was announced. Perhaps the UFC is looking to strike a footwear deal with the powerhouse.

As far as UFC 4 goes, the trailer was officially released. And, while the game looks similar to the last edition, we’re being told that it’s not even close.

According to a source, each individual fighter will have their own unique movement and animations, similar to the NBA2k franchise. Furthermore, we’re being told that fans will be able to scan their own faces into the game.

