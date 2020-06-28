The Smaller the Card, the Bigger the Action

MMA fans are slowly learning a trend within the sport. Whenever the UFC creates a card full of fighters that aren’t superstars, it’s best to tune in. Usually, these cards deliver with awesome highlight-reel finishes with both submissions and knockouts. UFC Vegas 4 was no different. Khama Worthy scored a big submission over Luis Pena and Tanner Boser won via monstrous KO. Although the night was full of excitement, the rumor mill doesn’t stop. Here are the latest rumors surrounding the water cooler.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

By now, MMA fans are well aware of the retirement of Henry Cejudo. Leaving the sport as a double champion, Henry has transitioned into everyday life smoothly. As a double champion, one would suspect that Cejudo would retire as a multimillionaire.

We’ve been told an unofficial figure of Henry Cejudo’s earnings in his UFC career. The number we were told is $1,970,500 with only $43,000 of it coming from Reebok sponsorships.

Furthermore, the announcement of the “UFC 4” video game is expected to be released as the promotion makes its way to “Fight Island.” However, Middle Easy has been told from a trusted source that multiple popular boxers could appear in the game.

Allegedly, beating the career mode will unlock heavyweights Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua.

