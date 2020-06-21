UFC Needs New Hashtags for Events

UFC Apex 3 delivered from top to bottom. Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett put on a show. While a couple in Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington will both go home together with a W on their record. Curtis Blaydes showed dominance with elite-level wrestling and made his case for championship status. However, there are tons of rumors to get to on the rumor mill. So, let’s begin.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

During UFC Apex 3, lightweight Max Rohskopf graciously bowed out of his fight against Austin Hubbard. While sitting in his corner, he told his cornermen that he no longer wanted to carry on. Although they tried to make him fight, he told officials to call it off.

graciously bowed out of his fight against Austin Hubbard. While sitting in his corner, he told his cornermen that he no longer wanted to carry on. Although they tried to make him fight, he told officials to call it off. We’ve heard that Rohskoph will soon announce his retirement from mixed martial arts and end his 6 fight career.

from mixed martial arts and end his 6 fight career. On the same card, was UFC Flyweight Cortney Casey. Casey looked extremely fatigued on the scales during weigh-ins. Although she officially made weight , media members noticed that it’s possible Cortney cheated on the scales .

Casey looked extremely fatigued on the scales during weigh-ins. Although she , media members noticed that it’s possible Cortney . Upon close inspection, her elbows leaned on the towel during the weigh-in. Then, once the office was done weighting in, Casey was seen immediately releasing all tension against the towel and bolting off the scales.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram