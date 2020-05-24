Demian Maia Comeback, Cejudo “Retirement” Update & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The UFC Heats Up and the Rumor Mill Cools it Down

The UFC is back in full swing. Whether or not that is a good thing is entirely debatable. Whether or not the UFC has been following the protocol that they’ve specified is debatable as well. However, the promotion will push forward and so will the fans. So much is happening in the world of mixed martial arts at once. Fight cards are playing out, Conor McGregor is arguing GOAT status, and Mike Perry is done with coaches. Even though the world of MMA is heating up, the rumor mill is here to cool fans down.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

UFC legend Demian Maia is eyeing a comeback to the sport after a short retirement. It’s only been 2 months since Maia last fought in the promotion. But, he said that he would be retiring.

Now, Maia is planning to make a comeback to the sport. And, a few higher-ups have told us that the fight in the works for Demian could be against Diego Sanchez. Or, don’t be surprised if Maia takes on “Wonderboy” Thompson, and even Anderson Silva.

After UFC 249, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA. But, his management relayed the message that Henry wouldn’t stay retired.

Well, the UFC has currently taken Henry out of the rankings officially. However, we’re told that Cejudo will probably fight in July against Jose Aldo or Marlon Moraes.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram