UFC 249 Location, McGregor vs Diaz III on Fight Island, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

It feels like an eternity since the last time MMA fans got to witness fights. However, it’s only been a little over a month. If all goes to plan, the UFC will return to action on May 9th with Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. While everybody waits for the action to occur, let’s dive into the rumor mill for the latest in the world of MMA.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

The rumored location for UFC 249 is in Florida . But, some higher-ups within the UFC brass have led us to believe that the card will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recently, Dana White announced Fight Island. He also said that the island would be ready to host fights in the near future.

He also said that the island would be ready to host fights in the near future. It’s rumored that the Fight Island card will be absolutely STACKED .

. Sources have leaked that all signs are pointing towards a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to start off the legacy of Fight Island.

