Fight Island, It’s Rumored Location,& More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

At the point, all the days are melting into each other for mixed martial arts fans. And yesterday stung even worse as fans would have finally gotten to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson for the UFC Lightweight title. Furthermore, other sports fans were let down as it also would have been the start of the NBA Playoffs. Instead, fans have to rely on fighters posting on social media to keep them entertained. That, or watching fights from the past. However, no matter how hard the times are getting, the rumor mill still presses forward. Here’s the latest.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

As everybody knows by now, Dana White has announced that he has secured a private island for fights in which he dubbed “Fight Island.” We’re also aware that the term “Fight Island” has been trademarked by the UFC. But, what is it and where will it be?

According to rumors told to us, “Fight Island” will be a privately owned island in Fiji known as Namale Resort.

Namale Resort is in Savusavu, Fiji.

Namale Resort is owed by Tony Robbins who is a self-help guru, motivational speaker and author of numerous books.

Fiji currently has one of the lowest numbers of coronavirus cases in the entire world. So, it’s as close to a safe location as the UFC can get.

However, it’s a 14-hour flight from the United States, so if that’s the case, fighters should prepare to stay awhile.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below

