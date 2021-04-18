Jake Paul’s Next Opponent, Garcia vs Pacquiao, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Speculation is beautiful. The entire sporting world could be thinking one thing, all while another is happening behind the scenes. However, some elements of combat sports are nearly inevitable, such as Triller putting on a musical concert anchored by a few boxing matches. While Ben Askren got blasted by Jake Paul, Robert Whittaker was simultaneously performing his career as he defeated Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC’s main event. Virtually last night was the yin and yang of combat sports. Today, the rumor mill furthers the speculation of combat sport.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

As mentioned above, Jake Paul quickly dismantled Ben Askren in a one-sided boxing affair with minimum effort. However, Askren lasted longer than ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Regardless of the fresh victory, we’re already being told that Triller is working on the next two fights for Paul. The prime target next for Paul will more than likely be a fight against Dillon Danis. And, the matchup could happen as soon as this summer.

We’re also being told that while a matchup between Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao has fallen apart, negotiations are picking back up. Anonymous officials close to the talks have said that the fight is “further along” than what fans are led to believe at this time.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates, follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram