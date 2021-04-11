Cejudo vs Mayweather, Ray Rodriguez Release, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor MIll

UFC on ABC 2 wasn’t the best show that the organization has put on. The afternoon time slot of the event already had fans in a different vibe than average. Plus, a plethora of fan-favorite fighters loses their matches due to being held down. Kevin Holland was taken down a record 11 times in the middleweight division by Marvin Vettori. Similar to the card, MiddleEasy plans on holding it down this morning in the rumor mill. The only difference is that we’ll make it exciting.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

Rumors are swirling of Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement to fight Floyd Maywather Jr. However, while fans might think the matchmaking is a “one-off,” think again.

We’ve been tipped that someone with knowledge of the situation is teasing a more significant play. Similar to the successes of Mike Tyson’s legend fights on Triller, the UFC may want a way in with the social media star power.

Cejudo vs. Floyd could be the first of many exhibition matches in the Zuffa Boxing series, which also features massive draws in the world of online influencers.

Also, we’ve been informed that UFC bantamweight Ray Rodriguez has been released from the UFC. However, the promotion is yet to confirm the news.

If it was his last stint with the company, Rodriguez exits the promotion with a record of 0 wins and two losses.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates, follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram