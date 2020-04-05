Paige Van Zant’s “Phone Number”, Khabib KO, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Okay, we’ll be honest, there isn’t much of anything going on in the sports world. Even major television networks such as ESPN are running out of ideas. They’ve shown people playing marbles, eSports, and are currently rumored to air NBA players playing H-O-R-S-E with each other. With that being said, a global virus doesn’t stop people “in the know” from leaking out information. We already know you’re inside with nothing to do, so after you binge “Tiger King,” take a bite out of these rumors from the rumor mill.

UFC flyweight star Paige Van Zant has been advertising her phone number and has been telling people to text her. Hopefully, by now, fans understand that the number isn’t real. All you have to do is call it to find that out.

The number more than likely a marketing scheme from a start-up called tech company called Community. The company aims to help corporations, celebrities, and “social influencers” push their products with direct messaging to a mass audience. So, Hopefully no one is expecting to see more of Paige than they already do on IG.

As far as Khabib is concerned, there is a top-secret rumor floating around from a credible, yet anonymous source that Nurmagomedov was actually knocked out during training before leaving for Russia.

Apparently, the knock out happened over 3 weeks ago. Whether or not the KO had anything with Khabib leaving the states has yet to be seen.

