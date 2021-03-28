Next for Tyron Woodley, Jones vs Ngannou, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 260 saw Francis Ngannou capture the UFC’s heavyweight title in dominating fashion. Not only did Francis show patience and technique, but he also brought his world-famous power, which he used to KO Miocic during the 2nd round of their rematch title fight. A host of other storylines developed in both the bantamweight and welterweight divisions as well. Like UFC 260, MiddleEasy will run the rumor mill in dominating fashion.

Tyron Woodley fought more aggressively than he has in the past. Fans have been critical of Woodley’s new style over the past 4 fights, where he’d fight in short spurts.

Woodley lost to Vincente Luque last night via submission. Which, was the first submission loss of Woodley’s 12 year MMA career.

Unfortunately for Tyron, the Luque loss was the last fight on his contract. And while on a 4 fight losing skid, it was more than likely Tyron’s last UFC fight. Especially due to him making at least $200,000 per fight.

After Francis Ngannou’s big heavyweight win, Jon Jones is clamoring to fight the new champion. However, we’re being told that the UFC and Jon are FAR AWAY from making the fight.

Apparently, negotiations for the fight have been happening since last year. Each time, the UFC refused to give Jones the increase in pay that he’s looking for to make the fight happen. Despite both men wanting the fight.

