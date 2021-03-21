Coach Khabib, Catching Illegal Streamers, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Last night’s card was highly entertaining. From the preliminary portion of the card to the main event, the program took fans through ups and downs. Exciting knockouts were present, as well as controversies in the form of spitting on opponents. As well as the main event fighter, who elected to talk through the pain of losing over the course of 5 rounds. But don’t worry, here at the rumor mill, we only spit out the hottest rumors in all of MMA.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired from competition in the sport of mixed martial arts. And it seems like Dana White has conceded in chasing Khabib for a comeback.

However, an influx of sources has told us that Nurmagomedov has secretly already transitioned into an MMA coach at the American Kickboxing Academy. Expect Nurmagomedov to appear in the corner of high-profile AKA fighters, as well as some who are brand new to the game.

Previously, Dana White went on a rampage in regards to catching pirates who illegally stream his product. We’re being told that last night, a major streaming platform went down before the main co-main event.

Before the stream ended, a voice was heard saying “I think they got me, they finally got me.” Since then, the platform has been removed completely. So maybe the UFC finally caught what they were looking for.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors, and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram