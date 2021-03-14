Henry Cejudo Officially Retired, Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 21 was simply uneventful. On paper, the card the already underwhelming. However, a lot of “mailed in” performances caused the event to drag heavily. On top of that, the main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ended in an eye poke no contest. A fight between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart also ended in a no-contest due to an illegal knee. Now that the dreadful event is over, it’s time to get excited for the rumor mill and all of its glory.

Of course, Henry Cejudo retired inside of the octagon after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, he continued to train and even call out different fighters in the bantamweight and flyweight divisions.

However, we’re being told that Cejudo has officially been removed from the USADA testing pool. Thus, making his retirement official. At least until he puts his name back in someday.

Ciryl Gane clinically picked apart Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20. While many saw the match as boring, that’s a different story for another day.

Since then, he’s been called out by the likes of Derrick Lewis. According to tips told to us, the organization has already begun the process of making the match happen and is hopeful to get it done by May.

If not May, the UFC would like to have Lewis, (a Texas native) fight in Texas once the UFC can sell out venues at max capacity.

