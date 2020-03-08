Yoel Romero’s Workout Plan Revealed, Joanna’s Skull & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 248 Delivered, At Least in the Co-Main Event

UFC 248 was all it was cracked up to be. Besides the main event of the night between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. In a non-eventful bout, Adesanya was able to steal a unanimous decision victory, having to face a version of Romero who barely decided to engage in battle. But enough of that as Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show in what is probably going to be known as the greatest women’s mixed martial arts bout of all time. Weili was able to keep her strap in a unanimous decision. Regardless of twists and turns that the night delivered, the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill doesn’t stop.

Yoel Romero had quite an odd strategy versus Israel Adesanya. He stood still, conserved energy and attacked in small, uneventful spurts.

versus Yoel Romero. He stood still, conserved energy and attacked in small, uneventful spurts. His workout plan, however, seems to be the exact opposite of that. Here is the workout plan that Romero allegedly follows to maintain his legendary physique:

Furthermore, Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a MASSIVE hematoma on her forehead that literally rearranged the size and shape of her head.

on her forehead that literally rearranged the size and shape of her head. While the official injury has yet to be disclosed, there have of a subdural hematoma. If that is the case, Jedrzejczyk would more than likely have to have the excess blood from bursting blood vessels drained from her head. As well as re-aligning an alleged broken nose.

