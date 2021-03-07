Dan Hardy Potentially Fired, Dominick Cruz Monster Energy Feud, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC 259 was a banger from top to bottom. The preliminary bouts were some of the best in the history of the company. As well as a stacked main card that featured 3 title bouts. An awkward disqualification granted Aljamain Sterlin a championship and Israel Adesanya stayed humble in defeat on a quest for double champion status. While the night was spicy and full of adrenaline, so is the rumor mill that follows suit.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

The word of the street is that UFC commentator Dan Hardy has been fired from the UFC and BT Sport. Which, would explain why he’s been calling out fighters left and right on social media as of lately.

The rumor stems from Hardy having a heated argument with a female employee while on Fight Island. Throughout the course of Dan’s career, he’s been vocally combative with both fighters and fans on social media.

If the rumor is true, it would explain why the promotion isn’t giving him the fights he wants. Especially the one against Matt Brown, which many thoughts was a layup.

After his UFC 259 victory, Dominick Cruz strangely called out Hans Molenkamp, who is an employee of Monster Energy. Cruz is a sponsored athlete of the company but made it clear that he draws the line there.

Cruz stated that Hans has taken advantage of his position at Monster, and has positioned himself as a clout chaser. Furthermore, that he’s holding fighters “hostage” of their obligations with Monster Energy and utilizing his stature to take photos and videos with them, creating an illusion they are close friends

