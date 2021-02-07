Potential UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Member, Paige Van Zant MMA Future, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Vegas 18 saw the unfortunate fall from grace of two UFC veterans in Frankie Edgar and Alistair Overeem. In fact, both men were finished from strikes, with Edgar being on the receiving end of a highlight-reel flying knee. Overall, the action on the card was steady– that was until the UFC decided to cram an entire digital performance from Eminem between fights. Fortunately, the rumor mill never stalls and is always prepared to deliver high-quality rumors. And, we don’t have to fake beef with Dana White to do so.

Currently, we’ve received notice of a potential inductee for the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2021. That name is none other than Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The news came as a shock, due to Jackson stating that he doesn’t care about the UFC Hall of Fame in the past. However, Jackson is already a member of the MMA Hall of Fame, and his likeness would provide a greater sense of credibility to the hall.

Also, we’re being told that Scott Coker is still interested in having Paige Van Zant fight for Bellator. Whether or not Coker wants a long-term deal with Paige is remained to be seen.

However, Bellator has a good crop of talent in their women’s flyweight division. Plus, the star power of Paige would be a boosting addition.

