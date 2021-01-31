Jon Jones Heavyweight Plans, Patrício Pitbull to UFC, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

The MMA world is relatively quiet after coming off of the return of Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier was able to immediately raise his stock with casual fans with his TKO of McGregor, making it look relatively easy. However, fight fans will now have to wait a week if they want more UFC action. With the promotion moving back to Vegas after it’s trip to Fight Island, we’re here to run through the rumor mill as Poirier ran through Conor.

Jon Jones’s move to heavyweight is on a good pace. Some fans were under the impression that the move was a publicity stunt, but, all signs point to Jon making his heavyweight debut in October of 2021.

While the UFC was ready to book Jones in a heavyweight fight, sources tell us that a multitude of heavyweights was hesitant to take the fight. Especially due to Jon being an unknown within the division.

So, for now, the plan is for Jones to fight the winner of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, virtually leapfrogging every contender on the roster.

Additionally, it seems like Bellator’s Patrício Pitbull wants to make his way towards the UFC. However, we’re being told that the UFC isn’t interested in the services of the 33-year-old veteran.

Patrício is mostly known for defeating Michael Chandler– the newest UFC star in the making. But again, we’re told that the talks are far away, despite him wanting to face Chandler or Alex Volkanovski on the big stage.

