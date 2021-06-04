Yoel Romero Plots August For Bellator Debut: ‘I Wanna Kill Somebody’

Fans were heartbroken to hear that Yoel Romero was forced out of his Bellator debut against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Now he gives an update on when he may return, and it is not too far in the future.

It was somewhat surprising to see that Romero was released by the UFC. Although he was 1-4 in his last 5, his most recent bout was for the promotion’s middleweight title, and he still has a lot of love from fans.

Nevertheless they parted ways with one another, opening the door to the Cuban to sign with Bellator. He was initially expected to face Rumble in the opening round of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix, but was forced out of the contest on short notice.

Yoel Romero Ready To Kill Someone In August

With this news occurring, fans were wondering when they might see Yoel Romero finally make that Bellator debut. As it turns out, it may not be that long until it happens.

Speaking in a recent interview, “The Solider of God” explained that he looks to compete in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. However he wants to make his Bellator debut at 205lb, sometime in August.

“The fans can see me very soon. Maybe August. Maybe August, maybe 205 or may 185. I want to fight in both classes, I wanted the belt in both classes, but I’m coming soon,” Romero said before saying he wants to fight at 205lb first. “I wanna kill somebody.”

With Johnson moving on in the light heavyweight tournament, it seems unlikely that the timing will line up for this to be Yoel’s promotional debut. Nevertheless, he is still hopeful for this fight to happen down the line.

“Yes, I can see this fight happening. I can see the face of this amazing athlete. This will happen, I think so,” Romero said.

Hopefully it will not take too long for Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson to share the cage together. While there are other interesting matches for the Cuban at 205lb, this seems to be a fight everyone wants to see.