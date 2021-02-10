Yoel Romero Voices Excitement to Face Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in Bellator 205lb Grand Prix

Yoel Romero is eager to face Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the first round of Bellator’s newly announced light heavyweight tournament. The winner of the 8-man competition will be awarded the Bellator 205lb Grand Prix championship.

Tournament and TV Deal

Not only will Bellator host an exciting light heavyweight tournament, but they will also be moving their televised events to Showtime. With so many moving parts happening at once for the organization, now is an exciting time for the future of mixed martial arts.

As Showtime President Stephen Espinoza said during the announcement broadcast, Bellator is now in a place where they deserve to be considered premium content. Especially with all of the new talent acquisitions such as Romero and the likes of Corey Anderson. Plus, the likes of Anthony Johnson paired with the current roster that the promotion already has.

Yoel Romero vs Anthony Johnson Announcement

The announcement of the tournament caused excitement for MMA fans around the globe. However, it caused excitement for the competitors as well. Yoel took to Instagram to announce that he is ready to face “Rumble” Johnson in his Bellator debut.

“War Ready! April 16th, Bellator MMA. See you soon boy,” wrote Romero.

Ascension of Bellator

Before an announcement was even made, Romero spoke to ESPN MMA about the possibility of facing Rumble. From the very beginning, he welcomed the challenge.

“To throw a name out there,” Romero said through his translator. “Right now is pure speculation, but there’s a huge possibility, 90% chance, that [Anthony “Rumble” Johnson] will be the first one to face Yoel Romero [in Bellator].”

Now that the promotion will air on Showtime Sports, Bellator President Scott Coker announced the cards that will be featured during the initial run of shows on the network. Romero vs Johnson will take place on April 16th, and will be the third card featured in three consecutive broadcasts on Showtime.